M&S to close in Weston-super-Mare

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced today (Tuesday) it is set to close its Weston-super-Mare High Street store.

The retailer is consulting with its 74 colleagues on the proposed closure of the store, which is also accessible through the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

The closure is part of M&S’ plans to shut 16 of its stores across the UK.

John Dorrington, M&S head of region for the South West, said: “Deciding to propose the closure of our Weston store has been extremely difficult.

“Over the coming weeks our priority will be supporting each colleague individually as we go through the consultation process.

“We remain committed to our loyal customers and will continue to serve them from our other stores in the region, including in Cribbs Causeway and our nearby foodhall in Flowerdown.

“Alongside our food offering, customers visiting these locations can shop for clothing and home products in store or through our click and collect service.”

