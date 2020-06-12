Advanced search

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

PUBLISHED: 06:55 15 June 2020

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston’s MP has joined a student think-tank group calling for the NHS to be replaced by an insurance system.

John Penrose said he was ‘delighted’ to join the advisory board of 1828.

Mr Penrose said: “I have written a couple of pieces for 1828 and I was asked to join their advisory board in April, but I am yet to attend a meeting.

“Like any good independent think-tank they publish a range of political ideas.

“I don’t necessarily agree with all of them particularly if they contradict the NHS manifesto pledges on which I was elected just six months ago.”

One article written by 1828’s co-founders argued Britain should be ‘bold and progressive’ and scrap the NHS in favour of a system where people pay for insurance either through private firms or a government scheme.

The group has also published articles calling for the abolition of Public Health England, which has a key role in the coronavirus Test and Trace system headed by Mr Penrose’s wife, Dido Harding, who was named chief executive of the NHS project by Health Secretary Matt Hancock last month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sustainable store for village opens online

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Hospitality and leisure businesses prepare to reopen doors next month

Weston Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Grand Pier

Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre to open on Monday

Measures have been put in place to make sure the Sovereign Shopping Centre is safe for customers. Picture: Sovereign Shopping Centre

Most Read

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sustainable store for village opens online

Jo Underwood and Claire Jones of Re:Store Congresbury. Picture: Re:Store Congresbury

Hospitality and leisure businesses prepare to reopen doors next month

Weston Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Grand Pier

Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre to open on Monday

Measures have been put in place to make sure the Sovereign Shopping Centre is safe for customers. Picture: Sovereign Shopping Centre

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell FC make history as they set up their first ever ladies side

Banwell FC Ladies will play their home games at the Riverside. Picture Banwell FC.

Woodland Tennis Club offering reduced membership

Youngsters being coached at Woodland Tennis Club prior to lockdown

Rugby: Weston to play more, travel less in 2020-21

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after driver seriously hurt in A38 crash

Drive 24