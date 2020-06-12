Weston’s MP joins board of group calling for NHS to be replaced by insurance system

Weston MP John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston’s MP has joined a student think-tank group calling for the NHS to be replaced by an insurance system.

John Penrose said he was ‘delighted’ to join the advisory board of 1828.

Mr Penrose said: “I have written a couple of pieces for 1828 and I was asked to join their advisory board in April, but I am yet to attend a meeting.

“Like any good independent think-tank they publish a range of political ideas.

“I don’t necessarily agree with all of them particularly if they contradict the NHS manifesto pledges on which I was elected just six months ago.”

One article written by 1828’s co-founders argued Britain should be ‘bold and progressive’ and scrap the NHS in favour of a system where people pay for insurance either through private firms or a government scheme.

The group has also published articles calling for the abolition of Public Health England, which has a key role in the coronavirus Test and Trace system headed by Mr Penrose’s wife, Dido Harding, who was named chief executive of the NHS project by Health Secretary Matt Hancock last month.