Cross-party letter to focus on local plan changes

Liberal Democrat Patrick Keating (left) and Weston MP Conservative John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston’s MP has written a cross-party letter focusing on changes to North Somerset’s new Local Plan.

John Penrose sent the letter, co-signed by Liberal Democrat councillor for Blagdon and Churchill Patrick Keating, to North Somerset Council outlining how the council’s updated plan must change.

The letter calls for the council to focus on the problems of traffic jams on the M5, a new section of green belt to protect countryside between villages including Banwell, Congresbury and Churchill, abandoning plans for a ‘garden village’ near Churchill, more housing investment in town centres including Weston and clear dates to complete the Banwell bypass.

Mr Penrose said: “The old Joint Spatial Plan had some good things in it, but some serious problems, too.

“I’m really pleased councillor Keating wanted to join me in calling for bolder ideas for housing, protecting green spaces and tackling traffic congestion, too.

“Starting again gives us a chance a chance to put the problems right, but keep the best pieces of the old version, too.

“It shows there’s cross-party agreement on what needs to be done and sends a powerful message that will be hard to ignore.”