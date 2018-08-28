Advanced search

Weston’s MP calls on health bosses to reopen A&E overnight

PUBLISHED: 15:46 25 January 2019

John Penrose wants Weston's A&E department to reopen overnight.

Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s MP John Penrose has written to the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to ask it to consider a proposal for re-opening Weston’s A&E department overnight.

The hospital’s emergency department was closed overnight ‘temporarily’ in July 2017 due to a lack of staff and concerns for patients’ safety.

But Mr Penrose has backed proposals by consultants which would see inpatient teams supporting emergency doctors, which could reopen the A&E overnight, as reported by the Mercury yesterday (Thursday).

He said: “The question has never been should we bring back 24/7 emergency treatment and care to Weston, but how do we do it in a safe and sustainable way?

“This idea is in the early stages, but because of who it has come from – our hospital’s most senior doctors – the CCG needs to take it very seriously.

“We need to get everybody thinking about how best to get emergency treatment and care back online overnight as soon as possible.”

MORE: Everything you need to know about the A&E closure.

Weston Town Council was told at a public meeting on Monday the hospital has now recruited enough doctors to sufficiently support the A&E.

Five options, with only one offering around-the-clock emergency care, will go to public consultation this year.

