Advanced search

Poll

Leaving JSP is 'right' says Weston's MP

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 January 2020

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan.

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan.

Archant

Revised plans to build thousands of homes across North Somerset need 'big improvements', according to Weston's MP.

John Penrose said he believed North Somerset Council's decision to withdraw from the Joint Spatial Plan (JSP) and draw up its own approach instead was the right call.

MORE: 'We will not simply dust off' and reproduce the 'failed' 25,000-home JSP plan, council vows.

The authority's move comes after Government planning inspectors threw out the plan and instructed North Somerset Council to go back to the drawing board.

Mr Penrose said: "Although the JSP had plenty of good ideas for the centre of Weston and Banwell's bypass, there were serious problems for traffic jams on the M5 and unwanted housing developments in rural villages like Churchill, Congresbury and Langford.

"This decision gives us an opportunity to put the problems right.

"The revised plans need big improvements to cut jams and misery for commuters and end the proposed garden village between Churchill and Congresbury."

MORE: Plan for 25,000 homes needs 'rewriting'.

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston AC enjoy Riverbank Rollick

Weston Athletics Club male team members celebrate winning the team prize.

Rise in antisocial behaviours incidents in Worle

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Golf: Wedmore members back in action

Mixed Greensomes winners Sue Hughes and Kev Osman either side of organiser Tony Ireland

Leaving JSP is ‘right’ says Weston’s MP

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan.

Ribbon cut on Weston College’s Health and Active Living Skills Centre

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists