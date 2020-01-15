Poll

Leaving JSP is 'right' says Weston's MP

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan. Archant

Revised plans to build thousands of homes across North Somerset need 'big improvements', according to Weston's MP.

John Penrose said he believed North Somerset Council's decision to withdraw from the Joint Spatial Plan (JSP) and draw up its own approach instead was the right call.

The authority's move comes after Government planning inspectors threw out the plan and instructed North Somerset Council to go back to the drawing board.

Mr Penrose said: "Although the JSP had plenty of good ideas for the centre of Weston and Banwell's bypass, there were serious problems for traffic jams on the M5 and unwanted housing developments in rural villages like Churchill, Congresbury and Langford.

"This decision gives us an opportunity to put the problems right.

"The revised plans need big improvements to cut jams and misery for commuters and end the proposed garden village between Churchill and Congresbury."

