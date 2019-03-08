Retiring Weston mayor praises town's volunteers

Weston's outgoing mayor has thanked the town's volunteers as he bowed out of politics.

Cllr Michael Lyall did not seek re-election and retires after spending four years on North Somerset Council and a further eight years on Weston Town Council.

Cllr Lyall undertook 210 engagements and visits during his mayoral year and raised £2,276 for his chosen charity, Weston Foodbank.

He said: "It has been quite a year for us, the Remembrance Sunday service at Grove Park was a particularly stand-out moment.

"I have been mesmerised by how many dedicated volunteers we have in our town helping those less fortunate than themselves.

"Me and my wife, Margaret, loved our visit to Hildesheim and the return youth trip has secured those relations going forward.

"We hope we have done the job well and I wish success to the new town council.

"Thank you to my staff at Grove House."

