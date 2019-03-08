Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Retiring Weston mayor praises town's volunteers

PUBLISHED: 07:55 23 May 2019

Michael and Margaret Lyall. Picture: Simon Parry

Michael and Margaret Lyall. Picture: Simon Parry

Simon Parry

Weston's outgoing mayor has thanked the town's volunteers as he bowed out of politics.

Cllr Michael Lyall did not seek re-election and retires after spending four years on North Somerset Council and a further eight years on Weston Town Council.

Cllr Lyall undertook 210 engagements and visits during his mayoral year and raised £2,276 for his chosen charity, Weston Foodbank.

MORE: New mayor of Weston wants to improve town and change stigma around mental health.

He said: "It has been quite a year for us, the Remembrance Sunday service at Grove Park was a particularly stand-out moment.

"I have been mesmerised by how many dedicated volunteers we have in our town helping those less fortunate than themselves.

"Me and my wife, Margaret, loved our visit to Hildesheim and the return youth trip has secured those relations going forward.

"We hope we have done the job well and I wish success to the new town council.

"Thank you to my staff at Grove House."

MORE: Tories lose majority on town council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Crews race to fire in Weston suburbs

Crews from Weston atteneded a fire at a garage in Mead Vale. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire Service

New mayor of Weston wants to improve town and change stigma around mental health

Mark Canniford was elected as the new mayor of Weston. Picture: Andrew Thompson

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Crews race to fire in Weston suburbs

Crews from Weston atteneded a fire at a garage in Mead Vale. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire Service

New mayor of Weston wants to improve town and change stigma around mental health

Mark Canniford was elected as the new mayor of Weston. Picture: Andrew Thompson

Latest from the Weston Mercury

All you need to know about the European elections

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Preschool fete raises hundreds for improvement project

Liam and Rebecca selling sweet and popcorn cones. Picture: Jeremy Long

Retiring Weston mayor praises town’s volunteers

Michael and Margaret Lyall. Picture: Simon Parry

Football: Portishead Town pick up Hospital Cup silverware

Portishead Town celebrate winning the Hospital Cup after beating Worle Reserves.

Boss Baker left delighted at Weston Town’s Vardon Cup for second trophy of season

Weston Town win the Vardon Cup with a 3-0 victory over Hutton A.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists