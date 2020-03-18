Coronavirus forces entertainment venues to close

The Playouse in Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston’s Playhouse Theatre will be closed ‘until further notice’.

The Playhouse made the announcement on Tuesday night, meaning all events have been suspended.

Weston Town Council also closed the Blakehay Theatre yesterday (Tuesday).

Following Government advise, both Odeon and Cineworld have also shut while Bristol Hippodrome also confirmed its closure last night.

Clevedon’s independent Curzon Cinema, however, remains open.

The following events at the Tropicana have either cancelled or postponed:

- The George Michael Story – March 20 - postponed

- Clinton Baptiste – March 28 – cancelled

- Heroes of Our Time – April 4 postponed until 13 June

- Northern Soul – April 11 - cancelled

A Playhouse spokesman said: “We understand this decision comes as a disappointment, but ultimately we all want to protect the health and safety of our communities and we believe this is the correct decision to make.

“With regards to tickets and refunds, we are dealing with each show on an individual basis in consultation with the promoters and agents and we will be in touch with ticket holders as soon as possible.

“We respectfully ask all customers to refrain from contacting our box office team or visiting the venue.

“It is unclear how long the theatre will need to remain closed, however we will be consulting with industry bodies and the Government in the coming days and provide an update as soon as possible.”