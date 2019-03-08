Gala night at Playhouse

Kezia Povey fought off competition from 12,000 people to reach the Open Mic UK grand final. Archant

A Weston theatre will celebrate 50 years since it reopened this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, will host a gala tonight (Friday) at 6pm to mark half a century since it reopened following a fire.

Money raised will go to its volunteer group, The Friends of The Playhouse.

A variety of acts from across the theatre's history, including local talent, will take to the stage.

Both Weston and Worle Operatics take guests down memory lane with two musical performances as well as leading children's drama group, The Oppitts, performing a medley.

Dance schools Carlea Theatre Arts and The Dance Company will strut their stuff, while veteran comedian Adrian Walsh will ensure there is plenty of laughter.

Talented singers Lucy Kane and Kezia Povey will perform alongside Eleazar King and The Leylines.

Tickets, priced £14.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.