Opening date announced for Popworld & Zinc nightclub

PUBLISHED: 15:55 04 March 2020

Popworld & Zinc will open on April 3. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

Popworld & Zinc nightclub is due to open in Weston next month.

The nightclub, in Richmond Street, will host a launch party on April 3 at 9pm and replaces Club Vision.

Refurbishment work is underway at the venue and includes stripping out the bar and remodelling the first floor, Fever, space into the Zinc room, with Popworld on the ground floor.

Zinc will play 'commercial dance, RnB and hip hop music'.

New light fittings, CCTV, soft floor coverings and effects lighting will also be installed, alongside a new bar and upgraded male toilets.

Club Vision was purchased by Fever Bars in 2018 and underwent a refurbishment.

The club closed its doors on February 22 after eight years in the town.

A Popworld spokesman said: "We are opening on April 3 and can't wait for you to join us when we open the doors to Weston's biggest party venue."

