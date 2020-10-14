Advanced search

Restaurant to reopen in Dolphin Square

PUBLISHED: 07:55 15 October 2020

Prezzo at Dolphin Square.

Prezzo at Dolphin Square.

An Italian chain restaurant will reopen its Weston site.

Prezzo, in Central Walk, will serve customers again today (Thursday).

The reopening provides a boost to the Dolphin Square complex after Nando’s, also in Central Walk, reopened in September.

Pizza Express announced in August it will close its Dolphin Square restaurant and Loco Mexicano moved its restaurant to the former Legends night club building in Beach Road.

Earlier in October Cineworld announced its cinema will stay closed until next year.

Karen Jones, Prezzo’s executive chairman, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back our much-missed customers to Prezzo Weston.

“As you would expect, keeping everyone safe and healthy is our top priority.

“We have brought in new initiatives to make sure customers are safe including all menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination, digital ordering from a smartphone or tablet using the QR code displayed on each table or ordering from a team member and standard social distancing markers, hand sanitiser units, and posters with Public Health England advice throughout the restaurants.

“The restaurant is now cashless. Customers can settle their bill using Apple Pay or Android Pay, contactless or chip and PIN.

“Our sole focus is to blend safe and healthy working practices with proper hospitality to give our people confidence and our customers a wonderful, enjoyable return to Prezzo.”

