Advanced search

Somerset Legion House up for sale

PUBLISHED: 15:56 10 September 2020

Somerset Legion House is up for sale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Somerset Legion House is up for sale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston’s Somerset Legion House has been put up for sale by its owners, the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The break centre, in Beach Road, is closed but is described by Colliers International’s Hotels Agency as being in ‘excellent condition’ having received ‘significant investment’ from the charity.

It is listed for sale at £1.2million.

The Mercury revealed in November the break centre will close in 2020, with the announcement coming less than two weeks after Remembrance Sunday.

Somerset Legion House opened in October 2007 and cost £6.7million to build.

The house has 47 rooms and catered for 75 people by providing two-week breaks for families and children connected to the armed forces at little or no cost.

Its three other hotels in Southport, Bridlington and Portrush, in Northern Ireland, are also on the market.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Latest from the Weston Mercury

There is a ‘real connection’ at Weston says player assistant manager Laird

Weston did the double over Dorchester Town last season including a 2-1 win over The Magpies in The Seagulls final league game before the pandemic. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Care homes face huge rise in insurance costs due to pandemic

Care homes are struggling due to rising costs and a lack of demand for places.

Weston return will bring out best of me says Humphries

Lloyd Humphries has scored two goals in 33 games for Weston is his two spells with The Seagulls. Picture: Mark Atherton

Hospital outbreak ‘may have’ contributed to deaths of 18 patients

An internal investigation has found the coronavirus outbreak at Weston General Hospital 'may have' led to the deaths of 18 patients.

A ‘massively special’ 50th anniversary of Weston Minis says son of founder Hedges

Weston Minis founder Bob Hedges (right) and his son Bert Hedges (left). Picture: Bert Hedges.