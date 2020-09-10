Somerset Legion House up for sale

Somerset Legion House is up for sale. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston’s Somerset Legion House has been put up for sale by its owners, the Royal British Legion (RBL).

The break centre, in Beach Road, is closed but is described by Colliers International’s Hotels Agency as being in ‘excellent condition’ having received ‘significant investment’ from the charity.

It is listed for sale at £1.2million.

The Mercury revealed in November the break centre will close in 2020, with the announcement coming less than two weeks after Remembrance Sunday.

Somerset Legion House opened in October 2007 and cost £6.7million to build.

The house has 47 rooms and catered for 75 people by providing two-week breaks for families and children connected to the armed forces at little or no cost.

Its three other hotels in Southport, Bridlington and Portrush, in Northern Ireland, are also on the market.