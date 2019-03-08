Advanced search

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 25 September 2019

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Plans to create a multi-million pound health hub in Weston-super-Mare town centre have moved a step closer.

The former police station and the former magistrates' court building have also been mooted as sites for a new Weston town centre health hub. Picture: Mark AthertonThe former police station and the former magistrates' court building have also been mooted as sites for a new Weston town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

A trio of North Somerset Council-owned building and sites - Sovereign Shopping Centre, former magistrates' court and close to the demolished police station - are all being considered as potential locations for a £3.2million health centre.

Three other privately-owned sites are being considered.

Health bosses aim to move into the site by the end of next year.

Mike Bell, the council's deputy leader, told the Mercury: "I don't think it's a secret the Sovereign Shopping Centre is being looked at by Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) as one of the potential options for town centre primary care facilities, so I think it is about what opportunities we've got to subsidise some of the units and use pop up shops.

"We are already seeing the re-imagining of some of its uses and the wider benefit of owning the Sovereign Shopping Centre in town centre regeneration, with Citizens Advice Bureau now set up with a unit, for example."

The council agreed a deal for the mall in August last year worth £21million and expected it will receive £1.1million a year on the rental income from the investment.

The six-storey police station was demolished in June to be replaced with a block of high-quality apartments.

WATCH: Weston Police Station demolition completed.

Patients of Clarence Park and Graham Road surgeries will eventually be housed in the site after the two merged on Tuesday.

The new primary care hub will be created through NHS England funding.

In a newsletter to Clarence Park patients, Dr John Heather from the Pier Health Group said health bosses have been 'working hard to find a way of reducing the pressure on Graham Road when we all move into that site'.

He added: "We believe we have found a helpful interim solution while the town centre development is completed.

"The CCG is on track to make an announcement of the preferred options of where it may be sited by the end of September.

"The estimated timescale for the building to be complete to allow us to move in is still winter 2020/21."

MORE: GP surgery owners 'sought valuation'.

The shortlist of six possible sites for the primary care centre will be revealed on Monday.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Military will not run council in event of no-deal Brexit, says leader

Council leader Donald Davies said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cricket: Taunton washout hits Somerset title hopes

The blotter is used in an attempt to dry the ourfield ahead of Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 25th September 2019

Win tickets to see The Goldfinch in cinema

The Goldfinch will be out in cinema on September 27.

More than 120 homes to be built near Worle despite ‘not ideal’ road layout proposal

Bloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists