Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre to open on Monday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 June 2020

Measures have been put in place to make sure the Sovereign Shopping Centre is safe for customers. Picture: Sovereign Shopping Centre

The majority of retailers in Weston’s Sovereign Shopping Centre will reopen to customers on Monday.

Following the Government’s directive that non-essential retailers can reopen on Monday, the Sovereign Centre will open with more than 18 stores, who have all completed coronavirus risk assessments.

The shopping centre has been open to a few stores deemed as essential since lockdown including Wilko’s, Grape Tree and Holland and Barrett.

The car park closed on March 27, and will reopen on Monday, but only on levels one and two and from 8am-7pm.

To comply with Government guidance, the shopping centre has implemented a plan for its customers.

Entrance to the centre will only be through the Winter Gardens entrance and exit only on the High Street side.

The Salisbury Terrace entrance on the seafront side will be closed. There will be also be no direct access from the car park to the shopping centre.

A safe limit of customers can enter the shopping centre and this will be controlled by security officers to ensure practical social distancing.

There is a one-way system and clear signs in operation throughout the shopping centre.

All retailers have set limits on safe shop capacity, so a queuing system for each shop is in place.

Hand sanitising stations are situated throughout and in the car park.

Cleaning teams will prioritise high impact and front of house operations, such as lift buttons, handrails, doors and door handles, and toilets will be deep cleaned for 10 minutes every hour.

The shopping centre will be open from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sunday but some retailers will be operating different hours.

Centre manager, Jon Walton, said: “We look forward to welcoming customers back to the centre from Monday.

“Until this date we have been open, only to those traders who were deemed essential by the Government. However, we have had to introduce new operating procedures to comply with safety directives and we do ask that customers work with us to ensure a safe and welcoming centre.

“We also appreciate that this plan will not be perfect from day one, and we will be taking on board feedback and will adjust and amend it where we can.

“I would like to thank the centre team for all the hard work undertaken in running the centre with a much smaller team over the last few months.

“We look forward to welcoming back the majority of our stores on Monday and of course our wonderful customers back to Weston town centre.”

Drive 24