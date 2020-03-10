Weston's strangest seaside attraction set for summer return

National Refuse Championships 2019 JCL PHOTOGRAPHY

The fourth edition of the National Refuse Championships will take place in Weston, this June.

National Refuse Championships, 2019

From June 12-13, men and women from the waste and recycling industry will race against each other, with the fastest binmen and women taking the coveted title.

The arduous races require a team of five; four loaders and a driver, who will begin loading wheelie bins with sandbags before moving them 50m to be emptied into a waiting vehicle. This is done as the truck moves forward, 50m each time before making a final dash to the finish line.

The fastest team to do this will be presented with a trophy for their monolithic mission and £3,000 worth of Centre Parcs vouchers.

Founder of the National Refuse Championships, Spencer Law said: 'Weston-super-Mare is now the official home of the National Refuse Championships and we are delighted to be back for a fourth year! The races are always very entertaining and it's very family friendly.'

The championships are free to attend and will feature a cider bar, food stalls and a fun zone for children with all proceeds raised being donated to the Alzheimer's Society.

Last year, the event raised more than £21,000 for the charity.