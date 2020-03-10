Weston's strangest seaside attraction set for summer return
PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 March 2020
JCL PHOTOGRAPHY
The fourth edition of the National Refuse Championships will take place in Weston, this June.
From June 12-13, men and women from the waste and recycling industry will race against each other, with the fastest binmen and women taking the coveted title.
The arduous races require a team of five; four loaders and a driver, who will begin loading wheelie bins with sandbags before moving them 50m to be emptied into a waiting vehicle. This is done as the truck moves forward, 50m each time before making a final dash to the finish line.
The fastest team to do this will be presented with a trophy for their monolithic mission and £3,000 worth of Centre Parcs vouchers.
Founder of the National Refuse Championships, Spencer Law said: 'Weston-super-Mare is now the official home of the National Refuse Championships and we are delighted to be back for a fourth year! The races are always very entertaining and it's very family friendly.'
The championships are free to attend and will feature a cider bar, food stalls and a fun zone for children with all proceeds raised being donated to the Alzheimer's Society.
Last year, the event raised more than £21,000 for the charity.