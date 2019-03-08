Gallery

PICTURES: Messy art workshops

Make A Mess! Arts' workshop at 73 Weston High Street. Archant

Youngsters showed their creative sides by making a mess in Weston High Street.

Arts company Terrestrial ran workshops on Saturday which encouraged people to express themselves through painting and drawing.

Workshops took place including mud gardens, screen printing, tie dying, bath bomb making, and craft sessions.

Artists led a range of activities for all ages and guests paid what they wanted in donations.

Terrestrial moved into the old Saltrock unit in January with the remit of becoming a creative hub for the arts community.

The group’s next open-to-all event, make a noise, takes place on March 23, and will focus on music, sound and noisy games.

Free places can be registered on Facebook before Monday.

The group has also helped to redesign Big Worle’s hub, which reopened on March 16.

