Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down. Archant

Two Weston venues which are closed due to coronavirus have confirmed they are not shutting permanently.

The Winter Gardens pavilion. The Winter Gardens pavilion.

Rumours about the Winter Gardens and Lasseter’s restaurant, which are owned and managed by the Weston College Group, closing were denied by the college.

A college group spokesman said: “At present the whole of the Winter Gardens is closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We are currently planning how we will operate in the next six to 12 months, taking into account the health and safety of both students and customers.

“While the current social distancing measures remain, an area such as the ballroom which seats 300 plus guests will only be able to hold 50, which prevents normal use and the restaurant Lasseter’s is similarly affected.

“We are not closing down by any means, we are looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers and will return as soon as we can with the premier entertainment venue when it is safe and financially feasible to do so.”