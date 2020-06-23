Advanced search

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

PUBLISHED: 12:08 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 23 June 2020

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Archant

Two Weston venues which are closed due to coronavirus have confirmed they are not shutting permanently.

The Winter Gardens pavilion.The Winter Gardens pavilion.

Rumours about the Winter Gardens and Lasseter’s restaurant, which are owned and managed by the Weston College Group, closing were denied by the college.

A college group spokesman said: “At present the whole of the Winter Gardens is closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We are currently planning how we will operate in the next six to 12 months, taking into account the health and safety of both students and customers.

“While the current social distancing measures remain, an area such as the ballroom which seats 300 plus guests will only be able to hold 50, which prevents normal use and the restaurant Lasseter’s is similarly affected.

“We are not closing down by any means, we are looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers and will return as soon as we can with the premier entertainment venue when it is safe and financially feasible to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Cross-party letter to focus on local plan changes

Liberal Democrat Patrick Keating (left) and Weston MP Conservative John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Most Read

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Cross-party letter to focus on local plan changes

Liberal Democrat Patrick Keating (left) and Weston MP Conservative John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Town pedestrianises high street to attract people and visitors to shop in centre

Burnham High Street is temporarily closed to vehicles.Picture: Google Street View

Hornets set to return to training following relaxing of lockdown rules

Hornets last played at The Nest on the 7 March, picking up a 38-10 victory over Devonport Services. Picture: Josh Thomas.

Ashcombe Park bowlers enjoy being back on the greens

Bowls is back at Ashcombe Park