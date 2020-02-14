New location for popular pop-up skatepark

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A pop-up skatepark will move to a different location during the half-term break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Transend Skatepark at the Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Transend Skatepark will run at the YMCA, in Coleridge Road, from Monday to February 22.

Youngsters can practise their skills on their scooters, skateboards and BMXs during a number of sessions across the five days.

The group plans to try more new locations during the May and October half-term breaks.

Organisers have hosted six events at the Tropicana, attended Uphill and Worlebury school fetes, supported the Cheddar pump track fundraising event and refurbished The Campus skatepark and BMX track.

Andy Skyme, from the Transend Skatepark team, said: "Our roots are all about engaging with the community, which is what our new location will allow us to do.

"The Tropicana were amazing, but we felt now is the time to change and meet different communities."