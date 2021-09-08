Samaritans aim to spread hope across North Somerset on World Suicide Prevention Day

Published: 7:00 AM September 8, 2021

Weston Samaritans are encouraging people in North Somerset to talk to each other and share the things in life which give them hope on World Suicide Prevention Day this Friday.

Volunteers are keen to help people remain hopeful during the pandemic and let them know help and support is available if they need it.

Paul Slade, director of the Weston super Mare and North Somerset branch of Samaritans said: “ The pandemic’s challenges are continuing and won’t immediately ease off. Therefore, it’s vitally important we do everything we can to help anyone who needs support.

“Taking the time to enjoy your favourite activities, whatever they are, can be great way to spread hope and look after your mental wellbeing.

“Whether it’s a group activity of something you can do in your own time, sharing ideas about what you turn to when you’re feeling low is a simple yet effective way to help family and friends who are struggling. You don’t have to be an expert to make a difference and, potentially save someone’s life.”

For tips, log on to www.samaritans.org or visit the charity’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.