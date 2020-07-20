Advanced search

Samaritans launch Talk to Us campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:40 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 20 July 2020

The Weston Samaritan free to use phone number is 116 123.

Weston Samaritans

Weston Samaritans will commemorate July 24 to showcase their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week service.

Weston Samaritans has launched its Talk to Us campaign.Weston Samaritans has launched its Talk to Us campaign.

The Weston Samaritans has announced its ‘Talk to Us’ campaign, which will seek to spread awareness of its services.

The charity’s round-the-clock service has been invaluable to many throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Weston Samaritans annually take 15,000 calls from those in need.

Branch director Paul Slade said: “Our volunteers have been there day and night for people who are struggling through these uncertain and challenging times.

“Lockdown restrictions have had a huge impact on many people, and our listeners have been a much-needed source of support for those whose networks have not been available during the pandemic.

“Our outreach work and most of our fundraising activities remain on hold until further notice, but we hope that the public can continue to support us in any way they can to ensure that our volunteers can continue to be there for anyone finding it difficult to cope.”

The Samaritans will mark July 24 to spread their message, with this date signalling 24/7 to represent their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week service.

To get in touch with the charity, for free, ring 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.



