FIRST LOOK: Weston Sand Sculpture Festival to open tomorrow

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A band of talented sculptors have transformed part of Weston’s beachfront into a sandy art gallery.

Twenty artists descended on Weston last week from nine different countries, armed with their shovels, trowels and tools, to create masterpieces out of the town's sand.

This year's Weston Sand Sculpture Festival will focus on the theme What If? where the sculptors have let their imagination run wild with some hilarious topics and some world issues.

Brexit, climate change and the plastic epidemic are just a few topics they have been focussing on.

Artistic leader Nicola Wood said: “Out of the current doom and gloom comes an opportunity to create great art; which inspires and communicates important messages.”

The festival will open tomorrow (Good Friday) and tickets cost £3-4.