Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

FIRST LOOK: Weston Sand Sculpture Festival to open tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 13:18 18 April 2019

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A band of talented sculptors have transformed part of Weston’s beachfront into a sandy art gallery.

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Twenty artists descended on Weston last week from nine different countries, armed with their shovels, trowels and tools, to create masterpieces out of the town's sand.

This year's Weston Sand Sculpture Festival will focus on the theme What If? where the sculptors have let their imagination run wild with some hilarious topics and some world issues.

Brexit, climate change and the plastic epidemic are just a few topics they have been focussing on.

Artistic leader Nicola Wood said: “Out of the current doom and gloom comes an opportunity to create great art; which inspires and communicates important messages.”

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The festival will open tomorrow (Good Friday) and tickets cost £3-4.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Woman’s ‘life saved’ after being pulled from Weston sea

The rescue was a multi-agency effort.

Council contractor ‘will redo’ wonky yellow line to combat seafront parking

Wonky yellow lines in Beach Road Sand Bay. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football: Cheddar title hopes hit by lowly Oldland Abbotians

Cheddar AFC v Old Abbots. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Winscombe waiting to learn where they will play next as season ends in Bideford loss

Jim Merryfield makes a tackle on Bideford's Jono Mock (pic John Podpadec)

Speedway: Birmingham 44 Somerset Rebels 46

Nico Covatti (pic Colin Burnett)

Rugby: Weston United end season with win

Weston 2nds' Archie Tilsley scoring a try against Nailsea and Backwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Free Red Joan cinema tickets to be won

Dame Judi Dench in Red Joan. Picture: AccuSoftInc/Red Joan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists