Weston Sand Sculpture Festival postponed

PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 20 March 2020

The Weston Sand Sculpture in 2015.

Weston Sand Sculpture has been postponed ‘until further notice’.

The event was due to open on Weston-super-Mare beach on April 4 with a ‘Above and Beyond’ theme – to celebrate historical achievements, space travel and unsung heroes that all go above and beyond.

The event would have marked its 15th anniversary on the seafront but it is not known when it will be rescheduled for.

Festival organisers said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to decide to postpone the build-up and opening of the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival until further notice, following Government advice to encourage social distancing and avoid unnecessary social contact, as well as unnecessary travel.

“The majority of our international team of sand sculptors is already not able to fly to the UK anymore, and besides that, the health and wellbeing of our team, our partners and our visitors is and will be our top priority.

“We intend to re-start building of the festival later in the season but only when it is safe and allowed to do so. We will of course keep you informed about plans, and we hope to work together again in the near future.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the support, the kind words of encouragement and offers of help in the past few weeks and years.

“We sincerely hope that you and your loved ones will stay safe and healthy, and the effect on your businesses will be kept to a minimum and/or compensated.”

