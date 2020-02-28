Poll

Weston Sand Sculpture theme for 2020 revealed

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston Sand Sculpture Festival will be return to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Weston seafront later this year.

One of the sand sculptures at the 2016 festival. Picture: Zak Ghent One of the sand sculptures at the 2016 festival. Picture: Zak Ghent

This year's theme is 'Above and Beyond' - to celebrate historical achievements, space travel and unsung heroes that all go above and beyond.

Co-organiser and sculptor, Nicola Wood, said: "This year we want to pay tribute to some of the most positive achievements and people we have ever seen.

"We want to fly the flag for the grafters and the groundbreakers that make a difference.

"To those that go above and beyond, we salute you."

Gresham Glover, aged 42, with his unfinished Jaws-themed sand sculpture at the 2017 festival. Picture: Eleanor Young Gresham Glover, aged 42, with his unfinished Jaws-themed sand sculpture at the 2017 festival. Picture: Eleanor Young

The event, which ranks on Trip Advisor as Weston's top attraction, has survived and overcome numerous hurdles over the past decade, including the beast from the east, vandalism and some of the highest tides on record.

What began as a single sculpture in 2005 has become an exhibition showcasing the work of award-winning, international artists.

Previous themes have included 'Under The Sea' in 2009, 2011's 'The Jungle', 'Hollywood' two years later and last year's 'What If?' which addressed issues such as climate change and Brexit.

Alec Messheart, festival co-organiser, added: "Without a team that is willing to go above and beyond, the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival would not be here.

"We fight for our place on Weston seafront ever year because of the encouragement and enthusiasm we receive from visitors, schools and local businesses.

"Team Orange constantly goes above and beyond to keep us here and for that reason alone, the theme is perfect for our big anniversary; go big or go home."

The event opens later this year, on April 4, in time for the school break.

The Weston Sand Sculpture in 2015. The Weston Sand Sculpture in 2015.

This year will welcome 20 of the world's most talented sand sculptors onto the beach who will go head-to-head in a sand sculpting championships.

An exclusive sand sculpture challenge has also been mooted by the organisers.