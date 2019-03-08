Weston Sand Sculpture Festival opening extended

Weston Beach Sand Sculpture Festival. Archant

One of Weston's most popular tourist attractions will stay open for longer than normal this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sand Sculpture Festival on Weston beach attract thousands of day-trippers and holidaymakers.

The annual event was due to close in September or October, but organisers have extended its run.

Organiser Nicola Wood said: "It is always sad to say goodbye to the sculptures at the end of the season so we are delighted to announce an extension."

The festival will end on November 3, allowing families to visit during the half-term holiday, from 10am-5pm.

MORE: See photographs of this year's sculptures.

Although the's What If? festival is ongoing, organisers have confirmed they will reopen in the spring.

Ms Wood said: "We will return next year of course but with a brand new exhibition and another chance to get voting (on a theme)."

Tickets, priced £3-4, plus family tickets, are available on the gate.