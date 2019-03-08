Advanced search

Youth exchange students visit West Country

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 September 2019

The youth exchange students with the town crier in Wells. Picture: Cheddar Vale Lions

The youth exchange students with the town crier in Wells. Picture: Cheddar Vale Lions

Cheddar Vale Lions

Students from Europe have been hosted in the West Country courtesy of two Somerset Lions clubs.

Cheddar Vale Lions teamed up with its Radstock and Midsomer Norton counterparts to house three teenagers in a youth exchange programme.

Mette from Denmark, Emir from Turkey and Josip from Croatia spent part of the summer in Somerset and visited Wells during their stay.

A Cheddar Lions spokesman said: "They enjoyed a varied programme of visits and events during their stay.

"Climbing Glastonbury Tor, viewing Weston's sand sculptures, city tours of Bristol and Bath, sampling Cheddar cheese, and playing pub skittles will be among the many memories the three students will take home with them.

"After their week in Somerset, Mette, Emir and Josip travelled to Doncaster to join other exchange students from many parts of the world for the Lions International Youth Camp."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Ladies co-manager Darch hoping to bring some hidden ‘gems’ into the club

Weston Ladies squad ahead of their FA Cup tie with Middlezoy Rovers Ladies at The Optima Stadium

Lympsham & Belvedere seal title double, while seconds end league season unbeaten

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds face the camera (pic L&BCC)

So great to win says spot-on Crilley as Weston walking footballers head to nationals

David Harris sees his shot kept out by Glyn Graham

Speedway: Somerset Rebels without Schlein for Scotland trip

Rory Schlein battles it out with Sam Masters (pic Tony Hartmann)

FA Cup tie with Fareham is ‘like a final’ says boss Scott

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists