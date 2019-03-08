Youth exchange students visit West Country

The youth exchange students with the town crier in Wells.

Students from Europe have been hosted in the West Country courtesy of two Somerset Lions clubs.

Cheddar Vale Lions teamed up with its Radstock and Midsomer Norton counterparts to house three teenagers in a youth exchange programme.

Mette from Denmark, Emir from Turkey and Josip from Croatia spent part of the summer in Somerset and visited Wells during their stay.

A Cheddar Lions spokesman said: "They enjoyed a varied programme of visits and events during their stay.

"Climbing Glastonbury Tor, viewing Weston's sand sculptures, city tours of Bristol and Bath, sampling Cheddar cheese, and playing pub skittles will be among the many memories the three students will take home with them.

"After their week in Somerset, Mette, Emir and Josip travelled to Doncaster to join other exchange students from many parts of the world for the Lions International Youth Camp."