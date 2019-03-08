Work begins on Weston’s sand sculpture festival

Weston Sandsculpture Festival returns on Good Friday. Picture@ Derek Hitchins (c) copyright newzulu.com

Work has begun on Weston’s 14th sand sculpture festival.

Seventeen talented artists from around the world have taken to the seafront to sculpt 5,000 tonnes of sand into art.

The theme for this year’s festival is What if? and seeks to answer all manner of questions from ‘what if buildings were made of jelly?’ to ‘what if the dinosaurs returned?’

Organiser Nicola Wood said: “This year we are taking your questions and turning them into an answer we can all enjoy on one level or another.

“Of course we will be having a pop at Brexit and climate change but we will maintain our fun and quirky style with some light-hearted fun for all the family.”

The sand sculpture festival takes place between the Grand Pier and SeaQuarium from April 19 until the end of September, and is open daily from 10am-6pm.

Entry will cost £3-10.