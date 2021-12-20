School spreads festive joy with release of Christmas single

Video

Staff at the Voyage Learning Campus made a Christmas video to spread some joy. - Credit: Voyage Learning Campus

A school in Weston has 'stepped into Christmas' with the release of a funny video.

Staff from the Voyage Learning Campus spread festive cheer by lip-syncing an Elton John classic, Step into Christmas.

The video, released on social site YouTube, features staff from both campuses filming themselves dressed-up in funny Christmas dress and colourful wigs.

The school cares for non-mainstream students from ages 5-16 who are unable to attend typical schooling due to health reasons or permanent exclusion.

Principal, Emma Gundry, said the team wanted to give students and parents a small uplift after a challenging year caused by Covid.

"The video was made by staff across both of our sites to say happy Christmas after a tough term," she added.

"It's been well received by students and families who have enjoyed seeing staff 'stepping into' Christmas."