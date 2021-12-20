News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Video

School spreads festive joy with release of Christmas single

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 8:41 AM December 20, 2021
Staff at the Voyage Learning Campus made a Christmas video to spread some joy.

Staff at the Voyage Learning Campus made a Christmas video to spread some joy. - Credit: Voyage Learning Campus

A school in Weston has 'stepped into Christmas' with the release of a funny video.

Staff from the Voyage Learning Campus spread festive cheer by lip-syncing an Elton John classic, Step into Christmas.

The video, released on social site YouTube, features staff from both campuses filming themselves dressed-up in funny Christmas dress and colourful wigs.

The school cares for non-mainstream students from ages 5-16 who are unable to attend typical schooling due to health reasons or permanent exclusion.

Principal, Emma Gundry, said the team wanted to give students and parents a small uplift after a challenging year caused by Covid.

"The video was made by staff across both of our sites to say happy Christmas after a tough term," she added.

"It's been well received by students and families who have enjoyed seeing staff 'stepping into' Christmas."

Most Read

  1. 1 ELECTION: Lib Dem wins town council by-election
  2. 2 Police investigate spiking at Weston nightclub
  3. 3 Watch and cash stolen in early-evening burglary
  1. 4 PICTURES: Medieval pub's stunning transformation
  2. 5 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
  3. 6 How much it costs to live near an outstanding school
  4. 7 John Penrose column: Redeveloping Birnbeck Pier an important next step for Weston
  5. 8 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
  6. 9 Family pay tribute to 'beloved mum'
  7. 10 Council receives Royal Pier Hotel planning application
Christmas
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Backwell urges North Somerset to adopt civil parking enforcement.

North Somerset Council

Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Stephen Waters.

Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Tammy Abraham. Years out on loan to England striker. Photo: PA

Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham loses driving licence over speeding...

Paul Jones

person
The amazing display in Spencer Drive created by John Burge and son, Tobie

Christmas

Worle man's charity Christmas lights display includes a TOY SHOP in his...

Paul Jones

person