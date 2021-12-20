Video
School spreads festive joy with release of Christmas single
- Credit: Voyage Learning Campus
A school in Weston has 'stepped into Christmas' with the release of a funny video.
Staff from the Voyage Learning Campus spread festive cheer by lip-syncing an Elton John classic, Step into Christmas.
The video, released on social site YouTube, features staff from both campuses filming themselves dressed-up in funny Christmas dress and colourful wigs.
The school cares for non-mainstream students from ages 5-16 who are unable to attend typical schooling due to health reasons or permanent exclusion.
Principal, Emma Gundry, said the team wanted to give students and parents a small uplift after a challenging year caused by Covid.
"The video was made by staff across both of our sites to say happy Christmas after a tough term," she added.
"It's been well received by students and families who have enjoyed seeing staff 'stepping into' Christmas."
