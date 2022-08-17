Talented Weston schoolgirls to perform professional ballet in Cardiff

Three talented schoolgirls from the Weston area will fly high and perform in a professional ballet show in Cardiff this weekend.

The girls, from Priory School and Churchill Academy, will take part in the latest national English Youth Ballet show, Cinderella in Hollywood.

Of the three productions to be performed, the girls will spin alongside six international dancers and 70 other talented young students from the local area.

Elizabeth Rooke, Pixi Turner and Kacey Watters will take their artistic aptitude to the next level at the New Theatre Cardiff.

The cast were selected in large online audition where videos of the young dancers had to be submitted to English Youth Ballet. More than 150 young dancers auditioned for the opportunity and have rehearsed for 60 hours over ten days at the weekends.

Set in the glamorous era of 1950s Hollywood, the lavish production draws its inspiration from the film star Grace Kelly who met Prince Rainier of Monaco at a press party and later married him.

Cinderella is a seamstress on a film set and the Fairy Godmother is her late mother - a former movie star of the 1930s. Her wicked sisters are Hollywood starlets competing with each other for starring film roles.

The Prince meets Cinderella at the press party but at midnight she flees from the scene leaving a sparkly silver pointe-shoe as the only clue to her identity.

English Youth Ballet director, Janet Lewis, said: "The cast have shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their rehearsals so far. The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.

"Since the past year of lockdown's, with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing.

"The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing. The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre."

Cinderella in Hollywood will play on Friday (August 19) and Saturday (August 20).

Tickets can be purchased from the box office on 0343 310 0041 or at www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk.