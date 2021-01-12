Restaurant donates meals to key workers, teachers and pupils

Published: 2:00 PM January 12, 2021

Students and teachers were overjoyed by free curry and rice delivered by an Indian restaurant to their school.

Pappadom's Indian in Milton Road has been delivering free food for staff and critical workers during the national lockdown.

It has also delivered curries to more than 30 schools in the area.

Pappadoms asked parents to nominate their school, which parents did in big numbers across the community.

The takeaway also gave food to other schools across the town including Priory Community School Academy.

Delighted Worle Community School Academy students and staff tucked into the delicious meals at lunchtime on Monday.

Children of key workers are currently in school during the lockdown.

To show their appreciation year seven students made a thank you card which will be sent to the restaurant.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “We want to thank Pappadoms for this amazingly generous offer.

"Our students and staff were absolutely thrilled with the delivery.”