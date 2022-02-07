Fundraiser gig arranged for Weston's Sea Shanty and Folk Music festival

A special fundraising concert will be held to raise funds for the Weston Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival to go ahead. - Credit: The Steepholmers

A sea shanty band from Weston will stage a one-off gig to help raise funds to revive the Weston Sea Shanty and Folk Music festival for 2022.

The Steepholmers, along with at least six other bands, will perform a variety of sea shanty tunes - a style which originates from sailors aboard merchant ships.

The genre grew in popularity during lockdowns on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Roughly 8,000 people attended the first concert, last year. - Credit: The Steepholmers

Weston's inaugrial Sea Shanty and Folk fest attracted thousands of spectators across 17 venues in the town, last year.

The Italian Gardens played host to the main stage, drawing a crowd of more than 500, while a stage was also set up outside the Tropicana.

Proceedings from the festival will be handed to both Weston RNLI and the Weston Lions Club.

The Steepholmers will be joined by The Beach’d Buoys, The Harry Browns, Severn Whalers, The Swing Rioters, Piratitude and Morris Minor on March 19.

The event will run from 5pm to 11pm, at St Paul’s Church, Walliscote Road.

Tickets for the concert are £6 per seat and are available here: https://buytickets.at/thesteepholmersshantyband/642929