Successful sea shanty festival to return next year
- Credit: The Steepholmers
A new music festival for Weston has been hailed as a huge success - bringing performers to the town from all of the country and raising thousands for charity.
Organisers behind Weston’s first Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival say it ‘exceeded expectations’, putting the town on the cultural map and establishing itself as a major event in the South West music calendar.
Bands and solo acts from all over the country performed at venues and pubs across the town including the Italian Gardens, the Grand Pier, the Sovereign Shopping Centre, the Royal Hotel and the Brit Bar.
The three-day event was organised by Weston shanty band The Steepholmers who are thrilled with its success and are planning to bring the festival back next summer.
Festival organiser and founding member of The Steepholmers, Nigel Glanville-Gittins said: “The aims of the festival were to bring the community together enjoying live music across the town, benefitting local businesses and raising money for local charities.
“We are delighted to say that the festival raised just under £5,000 which will be split between the RNLI and Lions Club.
“Thank you to everyone who came along and donated and thanks also to all the sponsors of the festival.
“We can’t wait to do it all again next year and already have performers lining up to register, which is just fantastic.”
Some of the bands who performed at the event included the Back Beach Boyz from Teignmouth, North Somerset’s Barnacle Buoys, Blakeney Old Wild Rovers from Norfolk, the Dorset Wrecks from Weymouth, High And Dry from the Mendips, and The Steepholmers.
Due to the uncertainty around Covid restrictions, organisers had less than 13 weeks to plan the festival, but said support for the event has been ‘nothing short of amazing’.
Dave Townsend, secretary of The Steepholmers, said: “To the many venues around the town, we thank you for helping us find the space to the ever-increasing number of bands and performers from all over the country and for being so welcoming to them.
“Most of all a huge thank you to all the people of Weston, and visitors to our town for coming out and supporting the event; it went better than our wildest expectations.
“We will be back next year, August 5-7, 2022, and look forward to seeing you all then.”