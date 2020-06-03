Black Lives Matter protest to take place in Weston this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place this weekend. Archant

A peaceful protest will take place on Weston seafront this weekend.

Black Lives Matter Weston will be held outside the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on Saturday from 2-6pm.

Thousands of people across the UK joined protests last weekend against the killing of George Floyd by police in America.

An event spokesman said: “For those who want to show solidarity but feel uncomfortable taking part in a protest due to social distancing, we would like to create an opportunity for people to show their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement at this time.

“We want to take this opportunity to use the seafront as a place for people to leave signs, placards and messages to express their support and solidarity.

“We suggest people leave signs in an appropriate space and move on, and collect it afterwards as we do not want to contribute to littering.”