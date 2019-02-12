SeaQuarium will not reopen this weekend due to redundancy consultations

One of Weston’s popular tourist attractions will remain closed this weekend while redundancy consultations are carried out with staff.

The Mercury reported last week how the future of the SeaQuarium is in doubt due to ongoing financial difficulties.

All 11 staff are going through a redundancy consultation and SeaQuarium LLC, which owns the attraction, decided not to open the aquarium last weekend.

Bosses said they would review the situation this week and the firm has now confirmed it will not open this weekend.

A spokesman said: “The SeaQuarium won’t be open this weekend because all staff are going through a redundancy consultation.”

Bosses have confirmed the SeaQuarium is going through ‘ongoing financial difficulties’ but stressed no decision has yet been made on the future of the attraction.