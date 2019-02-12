Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SeaQuarium will not reopen this weekend due to redundancy consultations

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 February 2019

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.

Archant

One of Weston’s popular tourist attractions will remain closed this weekend while redundancy consultations are carried out with staff.

The Mercury reported last week how the future of the SeaQuarium is in doubt due to ongoing financial difficulties.

More: Uncertain future for Weston SeaQuarium.

All 11 staff are going through a redundancy consultation and SeaQuarium LLC, which owns the attraction, decided not to open the aquarium last weekend.

Bosses said they would review the situation this week and the firm has now confirmed it will not open this weekend.

A spokesman said: “The SeaQuarium won’t be open this weekend because all staff are going through a redundancy consultation.”

Bosses have confirmed the SeaQuarium is going through ‘ongoing financial difficulties’ but stressed no decision has yet been made on the future of the attraction.

Most Read

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images

Latest from the Weston Mercury

SeaQuarium will not reopen this weekend due to redundancy consultations

The SeaQuarium is all undercover so perfect for a wet day.

‘Save our future’ – calls for council to declare ‘climate emergency’ and go carbon neutral by 2030

The Extinction Rebellion group outside Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to Instant Family at Weston’s Odeon

Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg star in Instant Family. Picture: Hopper Stone/SMPSP

Weston college urges businesses to help them create 600 jobs in six months

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists