Second Aldi store could be built in Weston

PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 January 2020

Aldi could open a second store in Weston. Picture: Getty

A discount supermarket chain is looking to build another store in Weston.

Aldi has confirmed it is looking to build a second store in the town.

The chain has one store at the Flowerdown Retail Park, in Aisecome Way.

Rumours have circulated the chain could move into Worle's former Homebase store in Queensway, which closed on December 20.

But when asked by the Mercury, Aldi refused to confirm or deny the proposal.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We are always considering new locations for stores in areas across the UK, including a second store in Weston.

"When we have confirmed a location for a new store we will update the community."

The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, freehold owner of part of the Homebase site, applied for permission in September to split the unit into separate retail spaces.

The Mercury understands that the three units are under offer to Starbucks, Specsavers and KFC.

