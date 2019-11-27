Plans for Miss Millie's takeaway in Weston town centre discussed

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Plans for a fast food chain to open another restaurant in Weston town centre were debated by readers last week.

View of Big Lamp Corner at the junction of High Street and Regent Street in April 2004. Picture: Mark Atherton View of Big Lamp Corner at the junction of High Street and Regent Street in April 2004. Picture: Mark Atherton

Miss Millie's Fried Chicken wants to serve customers from the former Co-operative Bank building, on the corner of Alexandra Parade and Regent Street.

The takeaway outlet has applied to North Somerset Council for a change of use from a bank to an eat in or takeaway chicken restaurant and will install a kitchen area and customer facilities.

Plans also include the removal of existing front windows and doors to install new extraction, glazed entrance doors, windows and a stall riser.

Last September, the three-storey bank was re-developed to accommodate a ground floor retail unit with four 'high-quality apartments' on the upper floors.

If approved, it will be the second Miss Millie's restaurant in the town centre, with one in Locking Road, less than 500 metres away, if the original takeaway remains open.

Many readers took to social media to share their views.

Chris Tovey said: "The town is full of chips shops so a choice is better than a empty shop."

Rainy Knight wrote: "I'd much rather chicken over burgers.

"The current Miss Millie's is not close enough to the centre so often gets dismissed."

Andy Case commented: "It's not somewhere I would eat but surely a business opening which creates jobs is a good thing?

"Just because it might be seen as serving unhealthy food does not mean people are forced to eat there. Have some will power."

Peter Phillips asked: "Surely it's better than another empty shop in the town centre?"

Margaret Uffindell commented: "Weston needs a complete revamp - it is run down and tacky.

"The High Street now has very few decent shops and I wonder just how much longer they will be there. It is very sad."

Carol Allard responded: "What we need is some good quality shops."

Karen Stanley said: "I appreciate fast food, but we need the businesses in and shops occupied.

"If they set up here I cannot see why the would keep the old shop open by Tesco, so in the end it would only be one - why not?"