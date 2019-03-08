Advanced search

Seminar to help businesses praised by shop owners

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 October 2019

The first seminar which was held in September

A free seminar for independent businesses in Weston by North Somerset Council has been praised by shop owners.

The first of the three seminars held in September, focused on shop window design, presented by Gemma Turner, director for Weston Hospicecare.

Attendees praised Gemma for offering valuable insight on the changing retail market.

The next dates for the seminar which is a partnership initiative involving the Great Weston Heritage Action Zone will be on October 15, discussing minimising retail theft and the final seminar on November 19 on marketing ideas for independent businesses.

Cara MacMahon, heritage action zone officer at North Somerset Council, said: "We were asked to hold these seminars by local businesses.

"The feedback we've received so far has been phenomenal.

"I'm looking forward to the remaining seminars."

