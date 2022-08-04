Brother and sister duo sell 'puppuccinos' and doggy treats at 'Starbarks'

Jacob and Bethany at their Starbarks stall in Weston Village. - Credit: Supplied

A savvy brother and sister duo set up their very own business in Weston Village last week to sell 'puppuccinos' and doggy treats to man's best friend.

At the start of the school holidays, 10-year-old Jacob and 7-year-old Bethany, decided to earn their pocket money for the summer and pitch a stall outside their home.

For three days last week, the pair sold dog-friendly goodies to passers-by from 8.30am to 10am and from 4.30pm to 6pm.

By the end of the week they were both 'knackered' from all their hard work.

Bethany, aged 7, with her doggy treats. - Credit: Supplied

The young entrepreneur's dad, James​ Coomber, said they wanted to earn some change for the summer, and instead of being given the money, they asked to start their own business.

He said: "I asked what idea they had and that's when they said they wanted to sell 'puppuccino's' and dog biscuits.

"I was instantly sold on their business pitch, so I invested £10 in their idea so they could get the concept off the ground.

"We went to a few shops to get some supplies, and they then worked out how much the stock cost, and also worked out how much to charge for each item, so they could ensure a profit.

"Now they had the stock, they needed to figure out a brand, so we sat together and they designed 'Starbarks' on a graphic design website."

Jacob and Bethany at their Starbarks stall in Weston Village. - Credit: Supplied

By the afternoon of that Monday, Jacob and Bethany were all set up at the front of the house, and sold their very first 'puppuccino'.

Then after, the pair spent around ten hours selling the goodies to passing dog walkers.

Bethany even expanded her stock and began selling homemade peanut butter and banana dog treats.

Even more enterprise is on offer for the siblings, with talk of expanding their products.

When asked what they want to do with their money, they said 'reinvest in our business, and maybe spend a bit on our holiday to France'.

James added: "The support shown by local people has been absolutely incredible.

"I'm so proud of them for all they've achieved in such a small amount of time, along with the positive attitude they showed throughout.

"The best thing is that they thoroughly enjoyed themselves."