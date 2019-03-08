Weston siblings to run 75 miles in D-Day anniversary event in grandpa's name

A Weston brother and sister will run 75 miles to mark the landmark anniversary of D-Day and as a sign of respect for their grandfather.

David Harding, aged 34, and Claire Watters, aged 36, will follow the glider's path to Pegasus Bridge and beyond, marking the historic event which took place on June 6.

David said: “Without the historic event, D-Day would never have been able to take place and our freedom may well have been lost.

“The run will provide us with a chance to raise a lot of money for the Veteran's Charity to help those young and old who are in need following service to their country, many whom come out of service with mental health problems and are struggling to adjust to life outside the services.

“We also both felt it was an amazing opportunity to give something back and also a chance to leave a legacy to our children.”

The siblings will follow in their father's footsteps, who ran 65 miles for the 65th anniversary, and in support of their grandfather who served in the war.

Reg Charles, aged 96, was a Corporal in the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, first battalion, after enlisting in June 1942.

His battalion went to Normandy in June 1944, a few weeks after D-Day, where he saw action in Falaise and Caen, where the battalion continued to Belgium, Holland and into Germany.

He was involved in several major battles including the Ardennes, Battle of the Bulge and was in Hamburg when VE Day was announced.

They will start from an airfield base in Tarrant Rushton in Dorset and then running to Portsmouth before boarding a ferry for France.

They said: “At 96 years of age, he only started to talk about his memories about 10 years ago when he attended the 65th anniversary of D-Day, he now welcomes the opportunity to share his experiences with young and old alike.

“The biggest thing we are most nervous about is the distance, 75 miles is a very long way and it is something we have never done before.

“However, we are looking forward to being part of something incredible and seeing all those people welcome us onto the bridges in Normandy.

“In particular being greeted by all our families who are travelling over.”

To support David and Claire, visit their fundraising page.