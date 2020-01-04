Signed cards from West End for Weston singer

Chrystal Bliss received cards signed by stars of the West End. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

A Weston singer received an unusual gift on her 21st birthday.

Chrystal Bliss received 21 birthday cards signed by stars of West End shows, including performers from Les Misérables and Wicked.

The University Centre Weston student is studying a musical theatre degree and wants to move into performance teaching after her final year.

She said: "Usually you have to spend hours queuing up after a show to get signatures, so to have so many come through with personal messages is just amazing. My mum organised them all and it took more than six months of planning, I have to thank her for the effort she put in.

"I love shows on the West End - having these amazing performers wish me well is a dream come true."

Chrystal will perform at the All 60s Night at Weston Football Club next year. The event raises money for Weston Hospicecare.