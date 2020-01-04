Advanced search

Signed cards from West End for Weston singer

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 January 2020

Chrystal Bliss received cards signed by stars of the West End. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Chrystal Bliss received cards signed by stars of the West End. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

A Weston singer received an unusual gift on her 21st birthday.

Chrystal Bliss received 21 birthday cards signed by stars of West End shows, including performers from Les Misérables and Wicked.

The University Centre Weston student is studying a musical theatre degree and wants to move into performance teaching after her final year.

She said: "Usually you have to spend hours queuing up after a show to get signatures, so to have so many come through with personal messages is just amazing. My mum organised them all and it took more than six months of planning, I have to thank her for the effort she put in.

"I love shows on the West End - having these amazing performers wish me well is a dream come true."

Chrystal will perform at the All 60s Night at Weston Football Club next year. The event raises money for Weston Hospicecare.

Most Read

Second Aldi store could be built in Weston

Aldi could open a second store in Weston. Picture: Getty

Online Italian takeaway service opens in Weston

Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hospital at risk of becoming ‘biggest care home in West’

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Mother warns of M5 dangers after serious crash

Sam Fletcher, her husband and two young boys were involved in a car crash on December 15.Picture: Sam Fletcher

Most Read

Second Aldi store could be built in Weston

Aldi could open a second store in Weston. Picture: Getty

Online Italian takeaway service opens in Weston

Guilio's Italian takeaway opening in Oxford Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Hospital at risk of becoming ‘biggest care home in West’

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Mother warns of M5 dangers after serious crash

Sam Fletcher, her husband and two young boys were involved in a car crash on December 15.Picture: Sam Fletcher

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Robot revolution due to hit Weston classrooms this year

Makayla Nunn with Priory Priciple Angelos Markoutsas and English teacher Kirsty Aaron. Makayla has ME and uses an AV1 robot to sit in her classes when she is unwell. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Signed cards from West End for Weston singer

Chrystal Bliss received cards signed by stars of the West End. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston charity celebrates successful year

Guests cut the cake at the group's meeting. Picture: John Scaife

Dementia cases to double in the next decade

Dementia cases are set to rise by 43 per cent in the next 10 years.

‘Significant pressure’ on hospitals after Christmas prompts CCG appeal

Hospital have come under significant pressure after the Christmas period.Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists