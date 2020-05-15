Singer to host live concert from her lounge

Chrystal Bliss Archant

A Weston singer will perform a concert live on Facebook tomorrow (Friday).

Chrystal Bliss qill sing famous songs from the 1960s from her lounge at 7pm.

The live show will take place when the All 60s Night was due to be performed at Weston Football Club and raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

The event has been postponed to October 23 in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chrystal is studying Musical Theatre at University College Weston and lives in Worle.

She has been doing concerts on Facebook live from her lounge for the last four Saturday afternoons.

To view the concert, log on to www.facebook.com/Blisschrystal

To donate to Weston Hospicecare, click here.