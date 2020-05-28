Advanced search

Weston’s Soroptimists are helping domestic abuse victims during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 May 2020

Susannah Crook with a selection of items donated.

Susannah Crook

The group has adapted to the UK’s lockdown and is still helping those in need.

Weston’s Soroptimists have continued to serve the community despite lockdown restrictions.

Video conference technology, such as Zoom, has allowed the group to contact each other and decide its next charitable cause.

Alongside domestic abuse service Next Link, the Soroptimists made donations to the children of domestic abuse victims.

Clothes, toys, art supplies and books were sourced and donated to those who needed them most.

President Melanie David spoke about the work the group has carried out.

She said: “We are really pleased to have done something to help women and children living at home in difficult circumstances at this time.”

Weston’s Soroptimist group was founded in 1939 and aims to improve the lives of women and girls across the UK.

For more information visit the group’s website at www.sigbi.org/weston-super-mare

