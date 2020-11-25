News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > News

Weston Soroptimists raise awareness of domestic abuse

person

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:00 PM November 25, 2020   
Weston Soroptimists members tie placards and orange bows on to railings around the pond at Grove Park.

Weston Soroptimists members tie placards and orange bows on to railings around the pond at Grove Park. - Credit: Weston Sorotimists

Weston Soroptimists, in collaboration with Citizens Advice North Somerset (CANS), is recognising the International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women today (Wednesday) with 16 days of activism.  

Weston Soroptimists members stood with a sculpture placed in a flowerbed commemorating women who have been killed by their partners.

- Credit: Weston Soroptimists

Since 2018, the group has gathered in Grove Park, in Weston, and tied placards and orange bows on to railings which circle around the pond. Each bow represents one woman killed by a man she knew. 

Weston Soroptimists started the campaign today and bows will be taken down on December 10. 

Weston Soroptimists members tie placards and orange bows on to railings around the pond at Grove Park.

- Credit: Weston Soroptimists

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the group has decided two different people each day from now until December 10 will meet at the railings and attach 10 bows until they have reached the total number of women killed by men they knew in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available.  

In 2018, a sculpture created by a Soroptimist was placed in a flowerbed nearby commemorating women killed by their partners. 

- Credit: Weston Soroptimists

As well as Soroptimists and CANS members, representatives from Next Link, North Somerset Council and Avon and Somerset Constabulary will also be tying on bows at Grove Park, as well as Tara Arkle, who first inspired Weston Soroptimists to campaign on behalf of survivors of domestic abuse. 

Since 2018, the group has gathered in Grove Park, in Weston, and tied placards and orange bows on to railings which circle around its pond.

- Credit: Weston Soroptimists

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset's children's social care services 'require improvement'

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Weston businesses move online for second lockdown

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Pubs running takeaway and collections during lockdown

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

'Bright future' for Weston high street

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus