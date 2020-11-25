Weston Soroptimists raise awareness of domestic abuse

Published: 5:00 PM November 25, 2020

Weston Soroptimists, in collaboration with Citizens Advice North Somerset (CANS), is recognising the International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women today (Wednesday) with 16 days of activism.

Since 2018, the group has gathered in Grove Park, in Weston, and tied placards and orange bows on to railings which circle around the pond. Each bow represents one woman killed by a man she knew.

Weston Soroptimists started the campaign today and bows will be taken down on December 10.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the group has decided two different people each day from now until December 10 will meet at the railings and attach 10 bows until they have reached the total number of women killed by men they knew in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available.

As well as Soroptimists and CANS members, representatives from Next Link, North Somerset Council and Avon and Somerset Constabulary will also be tying on bows at Grove Park, as well as Tara Arkle, who first inspired Weston Soroptimists to campaign on behalf of survivors of domestic abuse.