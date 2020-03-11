Advanced search

Weston charity raises money for Empowering Girls in Nepal charity

PUBLISHED: 17:30 12 March 2020

The Weston Soroptimists raised the funds over International Women's Day weekend.

Susannah Crook

A weston charity has raised a substantial amount of money in aid of the Empowering Girls in Nepal charity.

Weston Soroptimists held a 'Big Curry' fundraiser over the National Women's Day weekend at the Corpus Christi Church Hall, on Ellenborough Park Street.

Weston takeaway. Pappadoms provided food for close to 60 guests, who gathered on behalf of the overseas charity.

Empowering Girls in Nepal helps women and girls recovering from abuse cause through human trafficking and physical or sexual assault.

In total, the Weston Soroptimist division raised £540.

President, Melanie David was at the event and spoke at length about the work Weston Soroptimists carry out.

Melanie said: 'The reason we chose this charity is because it is the chosen charity for Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland's latest 3 year project.' She added: 'This was voted on at the last Soroptimist conference where the founder, Philip Homes spoke about why he founded it and what it does. He was evidently so committed and passionate about it that his project was chosen.'

'We're very grateful for Sayd Ahmed's generosity in donating the curry for 60 people. It has increased the sum we can send to the charity.'

