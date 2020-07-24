Advanced search

Soroptimists raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 July 2020

Members of Weston Soroptimists raised money for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: Susannah Crook

Members of Weston Soroptimists raised money for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: Susannah Crook

Archant

A Weston group has raised money for charity.

To coincide with the Soroptimists International day of action on Saturday, six members of Weston Soroptimists met for a socially distanced charity cream tea.

Despite being low on members, the group raised £48 thanks to the afternoon meal, a glass of Pimms and the sale of homemade redcurrant jelly.

Money raised will be donated to Weston Hospicecare.

The club was founded in 1939, and the objectives of the organisation remain the same – to educate, empower and enable women and girls alike.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer organisation for women who work for peace and, in particular, to improve the lives of women and girls in their communities.

For more, see www.sigbi.org/weston-super-mare.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Kearsley expecting tough test against Taunton Deane as short season starts

Matt Kearsley on his way to 69 not out from 62 deliveries during Weston’s game with Congresbury.

Weston’s Bartlett ‘looking forward’ to first training session in five months

Scott Bartlett after Weston's 2-1 win at Dorchester Town in The Seagulls game before the Coronavirus pandemic. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Meet Uphill Badminton Club’s strongest ever female player - Ellie Jewell

Ellie Jewell started with Uphill Badminton Club at the age of eight and has gone to be one of the club's most successful players.

Congresbury’s game at Downend will be a ‘great challenge’ says Richardson

Jack Richardson scored an unbeaten 51 from 54 deliveries for Congresbury in their three wicket victory over Weston.

Primary school given ‘good’ Ofsted rating