Soroptimists raise money for charity
PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 July 2020
Archant
A Weston group has raised money for charity.
To coincide with the Soroptimists International day of action on Saturday, six members of Weston Soroptimists met for a socially distanced charity cream tea.
Despite being low on members, the group raised £48 thanks to the afternoon meal, a glass of Pimms and the sale of homemade redcurrant jelly.
Money raised will be donated to Weston Hospicecare.
The club was founded in 1939, and the objectives of the organisation remain the same – to educate, empower and enable women and girls alike.
Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer organisation for women who work for peace and, in particular, to improve the lives of women and girls in their communities.
For more, see www.sigbi.org/weston-super-mare.
