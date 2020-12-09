Weston Soroptimists tie last bows to railings at Grove Park to mark 16 days of activism in town

Published: 5:40 PM December 9, 2020

Tara Arkle, the author and activist who inspired the event. - Credit: Weston Soroptimists

Socially distanced, Weston Soroptimists met to tie the last of more than 130 bows onto railings at Grove Park to mark the end of their Railing Against Abuse event on Monday.

Helen Whittle of Safe Link, Jayne Whittlestone of Next Link, Beccy Scott and Bridie Collier. - Credit: Weston Soroptimists

The number is significant as it remembers 133 women killed by men they knew in 2018 in the UK.

Present with the Soroptimists and Bridie Collier were Jayne Whittlestone of Next Link, the charity responsible for the refuge in Weston-super-Mare, and Helen Whittle of Safe Link, a mental health and housing service for women.

Those also in attendance include Beccy Scott, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Coordinator for North Somerset Council and Tara Arkle, the author and activist who inspired the event.

After the bows had been tied to the railings, the group moved to the sculpture where Bridie read two moving poems by Anne Bunn.

Bridie Collier. - Credit: Weston Soroptimists

The bows will remain in place until tomorrow (Thursday), United Nations Human Rights Day, which marks the end of 16 Days of activism by the Soroptimists with their Railing Against Abuse event in Weston.