Advanced search

Elimination of violence against women day marked at Grove Park

PUBLISHED: 09:03 28 November 2019

Weston Soroptomists and mayor Mark Canniford. Picture: Weston Soroptomists

Weston Soroptomists and mayor Mark Canniford. Picture: Weston Soroptomists

Weston Soroptomists

Attention was drawn to violence women suffer around the world.

Weston Soroptomists were backed by Citizens Advice and mayor Mark Canniford at the event held at Grove Park on Monday.

It coincided with the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

A soroptomists spokesman said: "Last year, in collaboration with Citizens Advice, we tied orange bows to the railings in Weston's Grove Park and installed a new sculpture in the flower bed commemorating women killed by their partners."

This year they tied 105 bows, to signal the rising number of women being killed.

The colour orange is used to symbolise warnings over unhealthy relationships.

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

Most Read

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 ‘vile’ indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Heavy rain set to hit Weston and North Somerset

The Met Office said heavy rain will fall in Weston. Picture: Terry Kelly

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover’s internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

Winscombe Tennis Club put on special event in memory of Pete Hucker.

Winscombe Tennis chairman, Suzie Stockwell, displays a plaque in Pete Hucker’s memory.

Hornets make if four wins in a row after defeating Thornbury 29-24

Hornets on the attack. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Juniors enjoy successful week with two wins from three games.

Uphill Badminton under 14s ahead of their big win over Portishead.

Speedway: Barker back with Somerset Rebels

Ben Barker (right) in action for Peterborough (pic Colin Burnett)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists