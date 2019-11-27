Elimination of violence against women day marked at Grove Park

Attention was drawn to violence women suffer around the world.

Weston Soroptomists were backed by Citizens Advice and mayor Mark Canniford at the event held at Grove Park on Monday.

It coincided with the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

A soroptomists spokesman said: "Last year, in collaboration with Citizens Advice, we tied orange bows to the railings in Weston's Grove Park and installed a new sculpture in the flower bed commemorating women killed by their partners."

This year they tied 105 bows, to signal the rising number of women being killed.

The colour orange is used to symbolise warnings over unhealthy relationships.