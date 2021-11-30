News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston street comes together to switch-on Christmas lights

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:28 PM November 30, 2021
Residents of Chesham Road North enjoy the light switch-on.

Residents of Chesham Road North enjoy the lights. - Credit: Daniel Jackson

A street in Weston enjoyed their Christmas light switch-on event Sunday.

People of Chesham Road North synchronize their Christmas lights in the community event. 

After the pandemic, homeowners formed a Chesham Road Facebook community page to organise the launch party.

Resident Daniel Jackson said he was amazed by the size of crowds that turned up to the event. 

He said: "Our annual light switch-on was pretty fantastic.

Chesham Road North Christmas light switch-on.

Chesham Road North Christmas light switch-on. - Credit: Daniel Jackson

"It felt like half of Weston turned up, or at least a couple of hundred.

"Luckily we have some talented people in our street who can help to organise these things.

"We were the road that did the street party in lockdown with the Hoosiers and Harrison, that was great fun too."

Do you have any pictures from your Christmas light events? Email them to the Mercury at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk.

