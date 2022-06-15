Weston Hospicecare partners with Hornets for Summer Fayre

Weston Hospicecare will partner with the town's Hornets Rugby Club to host its annual Summer Fayre next month.

The event will include live entertainment, a BBQ and children's games.

It will be held at the Hornet's home ground, near Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, on July 30 and promises to offer something for all visitors, according to the charity's community fundraiser.

The Summer Fayre is just one of the annual events the charity hosts to raise money. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Abbi Smart said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our fabulous Summer Fayre this year.

“There is going to be something for absolutely everyone.

"From the beautiful selection of incredible cars, to children’s games, to bouncy castles, to craft stalls and fantastic live entertainment.

“This is all to support the fantastic work that Weston Hospicecare does in our community."

There will be no entrance fee but all who attend will be encouraged to donate what they can do to help the charity continue to operate.

“Not everyone knows that the hospice has a team of community nurses who travel 26,000 miles each year. Or, that we’re there for all people who have a life-limiting condition; not just in the end-of-life period.

“Everyone who supports the hospice is making such a difference to so many people in our community. So thank you for saving the date and we really look forward to seeing you on 30 July.

“Finally, a massive thank you to everyone at Hornets Rugby Club for helping us make this happen."

Weston Hospicecare requires £4.5million worth of donations each year to keep the hospice, in Uphill, open.

The charity supports residents from Weston, Sedgemoor and surrounding areas.

The Summer Fayre will begin at 10.30am.