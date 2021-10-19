News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Runners brave the elements at Weston Super Half

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:52 PM October 19, 2021   
Runners braved the conditions to endure a gruelling half marathon on the weekend.

Weston Super Half returned to the town on Sunday.

Chris Lee, group operations director of event sponsors Howards Motor Group, said: "The Weston Super Half 2021 was a wonderful event in the heart of our community seeing participants, friends and family come together on the streets of Weston, which was truly inspiring.

"The day was a great success and we couldn’t be prouder to sponsor the event and also invite Weston Hospicecare into the event village. They are such an integral part of the community and we felt it was only right to have them there with us.

"The Weston Super Half is a fantastic charity fundraising event, providing a valuable source of income for a wide variety of local, regional and national charities.

"This year, many of those taking part in the event will have helped to raise thousands and thousands of pounds for causes close to their hearts.”

