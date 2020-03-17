Weston Super Half marathon postponed

Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The organisers of the Howard’s Group Weston Super Half marathon have confirmed the event, which was scheduled to take place on March 29, has been postponed.

The half marathon is now scheduled to take place on September 13.

Roads were due to be closed across the town, including in Richmond Street, Princess Royal Square, Marine Parade and Royal Sands, but these restrictions have been lifted.

The Weston Community Mile will also take place within the rescheduled event and participants with a place will be automatically entered into the rescheduled event.

Event director, Rupert Martin, said: “The UK, and the world, is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of Covid-19 and public health is everyone’s priority.

“We know how disappointing the news that we are postponing the event will be for so many; runners who have trained for many months, the charities for which they are raising funds and the thousands who support the race every year.

“Following the Government press conference on the matter, we feel that it is only right to put the health of participants, volunteers, supporters and people of Weston as our top priority and concern.

“We will email all runners and charities today and then update them via email as soon as possible. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels.”

Every runner with a place in the race will be able to use their place in the rescheduled event without any further payment.

All runners with a place and who are unable to take part in the rescheduled event will be able to defer their entry to the 2021 race.

Charities and sponsors with runners will be able to substitute other runners for the rescheduled event.

The event organisers will contact charities and sponsors to outline the process and timescales in due course.

The inaugural half marathon, held in March 2018, was also postponed after the Met Office issued an amber warning for snow and sub-zero temperatures across the South West.

The event was the brainchild of double Olympic champion rower James Cracknell, who previously the Mercury he hoped it would be held in Weston for ‘years to come’.