WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 March 2019
Archant
Weston’s seafront was packed with hundreds of people at the weekend, as the town hosted its first half marathon.
The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
More than 1,500 runners tackled the Weston Super Half yesterday (Sunday), which took in the sights and sounds of Weston’s coastline.
The entrants enjoyed perfect conditions for the race along the picturesque route.
The race was won by Colin Snook, of Cornwall Athletics Club, in a shade over an hour and 12 minutes, while the best local runner was third-placed Kieron Summers of Weston Athletics Club, who finished in a highly-impressive time of 1:14.
The 13.1-mile race was orchestrated by Runjoy, owned by double Olympic rowing gold medallist James Cracknell.
The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The event will return in 2020, and demand for entries is sure to be high.
Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Members of Weston Athletic Club at Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Kieron Summers, Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Kieron Summers, Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
