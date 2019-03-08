WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston’s seafront was packed with hundreds of people at the weekend, as the town hosted its first half marathon.

More than 1,500 runners tackled the Weston Super Half yesterday (Sunday), which took in the sights and sounds of Weston’s coastline.

The entrants enjoyed perfect conditions for the race along the picturesque route.

The race was won by Colin Snook, of Cornwall Athletics Club, in a shade over an hour and 12 minutes, while the best local runner was third-placed Kieron Summers of Weston Athletics Club, who finished in a highly-impressive time of 1:14.

The 13.1-mile race was orchestrated by Runjoy, owned by double Olympic rowing gold medallist James Cracknell.

The event will return in 2020, and demand for entries is sure to be high.

